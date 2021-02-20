PEACHTREE CORNERS — A dominant game from Malia Fisher powered Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team to the Region 5-A Private Tournament title Saturday.
The senior had 27 points and 15 rebounds in the Lions’ 58-50 victory over Holy Innocents’ in a matchup of returning Class A Private Final Four teams.
Fisher was backed up by Jessie Parish (nine points, six rebounds), Nicole Azar (nine points, three assists), Carly Heidger (six points) and Carly Fahey (five points, four assists).
The Lions will take a 24-2 record and an 18-game winning streak into the state tournament. Their last loss was 61-59 to New Hope Academy (Md.) on Dec. 19.
Wesleyan girls 59, Galloway 51
Host Wesleyan locked up the region’s No. 3 seed with a 59-51 win over Galloway on Saturday.
Alyssa Phillip (17 points, 16 rebounds) and Chit Chat Wright (15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) led the victory, while Sade Ojanuga (13 points, six rebounds) and Eva Garabadian (12 points, four steals) also played well.
