SAVANNAH — Hebron Christian defeated Calvary Day in four sets Wednesday to reach the Class A Private semifinals.
The defending state champion Lions won 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, improving to 44-10 on the season. They now play at St. Francis in Saturday’s Final Four.
Hebron was led by Carly Heidger (18 kills, three blocks), Malia Fisher (17 kills three blocks), Emma Tennant (10 kills), Angelia Bonner (24 assists), Morgan Smith (22 assists three aces) and Cherokee Terry (14 digs).
Fisher broke the single-season school record for kills during the match.
