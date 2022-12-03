120A7074.jpg

Mill Creek's Makhail Wood catches a touchdown in a Class AAAAAAA semifinal win over Milton on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakewood Stadium.

 Colin Hubbard

ATLANTA — Last week, it was running back Cam Robinson’s 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns that helped lead Mill Creek to a 38-14 win over Westlake to secure the Hawks’ trip to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.

This week it was wide receiver Makhail Wood’s 152 receiving yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — that gave the Hawks the recipe they needed to take down Milton and advance to the state finals for the first time with a 48-14 blowout win.

