ATLANTA — Last week, it was running back Cam Robinson’s 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns that helped lead Mill Creek to a 38-14 win over Westlake to secure the Hawks’ trip to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
This week it was wide receiver Makhail Wood’s 152 receiving yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — that gave the Hawks the recipe they needed to take down Milton and advance to the state finals for the first time with a 48-14 blowout win.
Mill Creek (13-1) proved once again Friday night at Lakewood Stadium that whether it needs to run the ball or throw the ball to win a football game, the offense is going to be successful at it.
Quarterbacks Hayden Clark (7 of 8 for 142 yards and two TD passes) and Shane Throgmartin (3 of 3 for 58 yards and two TD passes) combined to throw for 200 yards and four TDs in the first half.
“What’s nice about it is the mentality of the players,” Hawks head coach Josh Lovelady said. “They don’t get upset when they don’t get touches because they realize the way that the offense is built. Last week, Cam Robinson had 200 yards. This week, it may be a guy throwing a deep ball. It may be that we run the RPO next week. The way the offense is built and the people that are in it, they don’t care about touches. They just want to win and put up points.”
The Hawks couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game against the Eagles.
They needed only three plays to score their first points when Clark found Wood streaking down the left sideline and he delivered a perfectly thrown pass into the senior’s hands for a 54-yard touchdown.
On their second drive of the night, Clark and Wood hooked up again, this time for a 19-yard touchdown on third-and-8. That gave Wood two receiving touchdowns on two catches and more importantly, a 14-0 lead for Mill Creek.
Their third drive of the night resulted in another touchdown, and Wood helped set it up by hauling in a 39-yard pass in front of the Milton sideline. Two plays later, Clark used his legs to scamper 10 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawks a 21-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Clark was injured on the Hawks' next drive and the offense didn’t miss a beat when sophomore backup Throgmartin entered the game as his replacement.
On his first throw of the night, he found an open Wood running down the middle of the field and delivered a 33-yard strike into his hands to extend the Hawks’ lead to 28-0 with 9:49 left in the second quarter.
That gave Wood three receiving touchdowns in the Hawks’ first four drives of the night and also put the senior over 1,000 yards receiving on the season.
“Milton has a lot of trust in their corners, so they don’t have a lot of help,” Wood said. “They left me one-on-one most of the game and I came away with three first-half touchdowns. It feels great, but the job is not finished. We’ve got to win next Saturday.”
Already in full control of the game, the Hawks added one more passing touchdown in the first half for good measure.
Throgmartin remained in the game and went on to toss his second touchdown pass of the night when he swung it wide to senior Caleb Downs and let the five-star do the rest. Downs eluded several Eagle defenders on his way to the end zone and that pushed the Hawks’ lead to 35-0 with just under five minutes remaining before halftime.
Downs commended the play of Throgmartin, who came into the game cold and didn't miss a beat.
“He’s got ice in his veins,” Downs said of Throgmartin. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t expect that. He came in and played better than I thought. I’ll give my claps to him and I appreciate him.”
Heading into the game, Downs thought Milton would try and take him out of the game and that was perfectly fine by him if it meant his teammates would shine.
“We believed our outside receivers could win on their corners,” Downs said. “They have pretty good safeties and we thought they would be more inclined to double me than to double them and we’d get one-on-one situations. We trusted those guys to win and it worked. I’m so proud of Makhail. He’s worked for it. He’s been grinding since we’ve been 10 years old. To see him come and show out like that, that’s great.”
By halftime, the Hawks led the Eagles 42-7 and had the luxury of a running clock in the second half for the fourth straight playoff game.
Lovelady gave a lot of props to the Mill Creek offensive line that kept a clean pocket for the two Hawks quarterbacks all night. The Eagles' defense entered play Friday night with 54 sacks and didn’t record any in the first half.
“None of the RPOs, running the ball or throwing the ball happens unless we win in the trenches,” Lovelady said. "That’s where they don’t get enough credit. You can talk about all of these other things that happen, but if they don’t do their job, none of it happens. If you look at the last 3 to 4 weeks, it’s been very physical, as well as protective of (Clark). If we give him time (to throw), we can do some special things."
Mill Creek will face Carrollton in the state championship Saturday, Dec. 10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek's 48-14 win over Milton in the Class AAAAAAA football semifinals Dec. 2, 2022 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. Click for more.PHOTOS: Mill Creek vs. Milton Football, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, Semifinals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.