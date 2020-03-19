MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC

Mar 14, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the suspension of the MLS season and the game between Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United FC. Friday March 12, 2020, Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

 Jason Getz

Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it will suspend matches through Sunday, May 10, allowing more time for the coronavirus pandemic to be solved.

Atlanta United's league sent out the following statement on the additional postponement:

"In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates.

"Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations."

