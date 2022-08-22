IMG_20220729_192000.jpg

Macy Felton

The Brookwood boys and girls cross country teams swept the titles over the weekend at the NEGA Championships, hosted by Athens Academy.

The boys team finished with 21 points — well ahead of runner-up Athens Academy’s 69 – thanks to placing nine runners in the top 16. Leading the way was Don Presley in second in 17 minutes, 3.83 seconds, followed by teammates Carter Dehnke (third, 17:08.71), Alexander Thompson (fourth, 17:09.41) and Charlie Thomas (fifth, 17:10.09).

