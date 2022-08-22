The Brookwood boys and girls cross country teams swept the titles over the weekend at the NEGA Championships, hosted by Athens Academy.
The boys team finished with 21 points — well ahead of runner-up Athens Academy’s 69 – thanks to placing nine runners in the top 16. Leading the way was Don Presley in second in 17 minutes, 3.83 seconds, followed by teammates Carter Dehnke (third, 17:08.71), Alexander Thompson (fourth, 17:09.41) and Charlie Thomas (fifth, 17:10.09).
Austin Dezwart (seventh, 17:28.96), Truitt Fowler (10th, 17:40.93), Marshall Bray (11th, 17:48.78), Andrew Bacon (13th, 17:54.69) and Alex Croley (16th, 18:01.14) also finished in the top 20 for the Broncos.
Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci was 12th (17:51.44) and Archer’s Jonah Ferguson took 18th (18:05.65), helping their teams to fifth and sixth, respectively.
Macy Felton’s individual championship led the Brookwood girls to first place with 30 points, just ahead of runner-up Norcross’ 45. The Broncos put nine girls runners in the top 20.
Felton won the girls race in 19:35.75, and teammate Allie Wardle was second in 19:39.16 as the two runners finished well ahead of the rest of the field. Norcross’ Emily Rodriguez was third in 20:28.77, and teammate Kyra Andrews was sixth in 21:08.03.
Brookwood’s Jillian Rovie (seventh, 22:07.71) and Lauren Thisdale (eighth, 22:08.16) were in the top 10, followed by teammates Ashley Sanchez (12th, 22:44.80), Caelyn Tackett (13th, 22:48.01), Trinity Thurman (17th, 23:42.97), Izzie Rhodes (19th, 23:53.38) and Abby Tillman (20th, 24:02.41) in the top 20.
Norcross’ other top finishers were Elkin Regina (10th, 22:29.85), Kylie Dommert (11th, 22:39.62), Elizabeth Denham (15th, 23:19.59) and Katie Knoedler (16th, 23:39.74).
