ATLANTA — As No. 1 LSU prepares to take on No. 4 Oklahoma in Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, which is also a College Football Playoff semifinal, questions continue to loom about Tigers’ running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
A hamstring injury has kept LSU’s leading running back out of practice, and caused him to miss Thursday’s media day to receive treatment.
“You have to take out the ‘wanna win at all costs’ thought,'” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. "You have to put the player first. The way we do it is the trainers and doctors will tell him he’s ready. That’s not the final say so. I’m going to go to Clyde and say, ‘Hey, can you play?’ If he says yes, he’s going to play. If he says, ‘Coach, I don’t think I can go,’ he’s not going to play."
Obviously, Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow would love to have Edwards-Helaire in the backfield after he finished the year with 1,689 total yards and 17 touchdowns. However, should the All-SEC running back not be able to go, the Tigers will turn to backups Tyrion Davis-Price (270 yards, six touchdowns), John Emery Jr. (182 yards, three touchdowns) and Chris Curry (99 rushing yards) to fill the void.
“The No. 1 thing I’m concerned with is ball security,” Orgeron said. “That is the key to this football game. We’re plus-eight in turnover ratio and they’re minus-seven, and we have to take advantage of that. I hope (Edwards-Helaire) will play. He’s going to try to play. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Beating Oklahoma
While the week leading up to the game involves activities and a chance to rest, the bottom line is the trip to Atlanta is still a business trip for the Tigers and the focus remains on beating Oklahoma.
For the Tigers’ defense, it all starts with limiting Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver Ceedee Lamb.
“The last time we played a Big 12 offense (Sept. 7 vs. Texas), we over-contained and cage-rushed the whole game, but (Sam Ehlinger) threw for over 400 yards,” said LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence. “So it’s that fine line as far as when we want to go after him and when we want to keep him bottled up. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
The fact that it’s Hurts behind center for the Sooners makes the challenge that much tougher for LSU. The senior finished the year with 3,634 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns. Hurts is 2-0 against LSU in his career as an Alabama starter, but the Tigers have had success against him, limiting him to 21 of 43 for 290 yards and one touchdown in two games through the air.
However, Hurts did do some damage on the ground, especially in his freshman season where he rushed 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s going to be almost pick your poison with him,” Lawrence said of Hurts. “He’s going to make plays. We can’t let him sit in the pocket throwing the ball around. We’re going to try to get to him a lot. He’s going to keep getting up, though. We have to limit explosive plays. It sounds easy, but they have so many explosive plays a game and that’s what gets them going.”
One of those players that makes explosive plays is Lamb, who finished the year with 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“Ceedee is a big-time receiver that provides speed at the receiver spot,” said LSU safety Grant Delpit. “(Oklahoma) has a large playbook and they like to get their playmakers the ball. They’re going to make their plays. We just have to make our plays. DBs are targeted a lot in games like this. The Big 12 likes to throw the ball a lot, so it could be good or bad for us.”
The Heisman Trophy winner
Burrow still feels like he’s on cloud nine after winning the Heisman trophy almost two weeks ago. But to get to that point was a journey that Burrow will never forget.
“It’s been what I’ve worked for my whole life,” Burrow said. “My journey isn’t the one I expected, but it was the one I needed.”
The whirlwind journey started after he decided to transfer from Ohio State, and LSU was the school that he knew was the right place for him.
“Coach O (sold me on LSU),” he said. “You just go talk to him. It’s pretty easy to like that guy, isn’t it? He’s a great coach (and) a great man.”
Orgeron has been humbled by the praise he’s received from Burrow, and was himself in awe of his quarterback from the first time he met him.
“We had a football meeting (where) we had six or seven people in there, including me," Orgeron said. "He was the smartest guy in there. The way he processed things (was incredible). He’s done phenomenal things on that football field that I’ve seen very few people do.”
When Burrow praised his coach in his Heisman acceptance speech, Orgeron could do nothing but get choked up.
“I was shocked," the coach said. "I haven’t heard Joe emotional at all. He took me by surprise. It was a special moment. I got choked up just seeing him up there.”
A team of journeymen
Many of the LSU players will agree that the Tigers have a chip on their shoulder, and have had one since they came out of high school.
“We have a lot of people that had a roundabout journey to get here, and have been underappreciated and undervalued, that have worked really hard to get to this moment,” Burrow said. “It starts at the top. Coach O was fired in two places. Our center was the last guy signed in the class. Justin Jefferson was a two-star. I was a three-star that transferred. Thad Moss transferred. Clyde was too short coming out of high school. So, we’ve had a lot of guys who were counted out. We take that mentality to heart and try to bring that to the field every day.”
Coach O loves to eat
It’s no secret that Orgeron loves food as many players and recruits attest to his eating prowess. He did, however, settle a debate over his first choice of food (jambalaya or gumbo).
“I’ve gotta go gumbo, but that’s hard," he said. "It all depends on the size of the bowl (on how much jambalaya I eat). If I’m going into 22 homes in Louisiana, there’s 22 bowls of gumbo, I promise you that."
Orgeron did note that he does remember what he eats at just about every recruit's house, but that the most interesting thing he’s eaten on a recruiting trip was to Salt Lake City when he ate sheep.
“It was okay,” he said.