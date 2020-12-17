The non-region schedule Lenny Gregory lined up was by design. It was preparation for what awaits his Collins Hill football team Friday, a Class AAAAAAA semifinal matchup with longtime power Lowndes.
From the season opener against Carrollton to Grayson to Rome to East Coweta, the Eagles (11-2) have been tested by top teams. Now they are a win away from their first trip to the state championship game.
“Lowndes is just like the rest of our schedule, we have another top-notch football program we get a chance to play,” Gregory said. “That’s to be expected in the semifinals. You should be playing somebody really good. I think our schedule with what we’ve done all year has definitely prepared us to play in a game like this.
“They’re really good on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback (Jacurri Brown) is their big player, but they’ve got great players all over. But the quarterback to me stands out as somebody unique. He’s a difference-maker. He changes the game.”
Brown is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him No. 127 nationally and the No. 6 dual threat quarterback in the nation, as well as the No. 14 player in Georgia. He makes up half of an exciting matchup of top junior quarterbacks on Friday.
Collins Hill counters with Sam Horn, also a four-star junior by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 97 player nationally and the No. 4 pro-style quarterback. He is the No. 12 junior in the state.
Both quarterbacks trigger offenses that have been high-scoring. Horn has thrown for 3,287 yards and 35 touchdowns, much of that to star receiver Travis Hunter, who has 115 catches for 1,456 yards and 20 TDs. Sean Norris (40 catches, 583 yards, 10 TDs) and Clint Gilbert (55 catches for 570 yards, four TDs) also have had big years.
Lowndes (10-1) gets a dual-threat role out of Brown, who has thrown for 1,377 yards and 14 TDs, and has rushed for 1,044 yards and 14 more scores.
“You look at the (Aaron) McLaughlin kid from Denmark, he’s similar (to Brown) in that they both have big arms, and they can both run it and throw it, dual-threat guys,” Gregory said. “But I think this kid is better because he’s a lot more elusive. I think he’s more athletic as far as extending plays. He’s a very explosive kid.”
While the quarterback matchup is interesting, both defenses are impressive, too. Lowndes has given up only 26 points through three playoff games, which has included back-to-back road wins over two of metro Atlanta’s top teams, North Cobb and Milton, in the last two rounds.
Collins Hill has allowed a total of 27 points in its three playoff wins. The unit’s top performers have included James Smith (159 tackles, 54 for losses, 14 sacks, 38 quarterback hurries), Adarius Jones (83 tackles, 12 for losses), Dion Crawford (113 tackles, 19 for losses, 10 sacks), Rich Dorsey (141 tackles, 12 for losses) and Jonathan Martin (84 tackles, 12 for losses).
The defense has been vital in the last two, low-scoring games, a 17-6 win over Denmark and a 21-14 victory over Parkview last week.
“I thought our defense was lights out (against Parkview),” Gregory said.
Collins Hill has played Lowndes just twice previously and won both times, both in the quarterfinals (2001, 2010).
Lowndes Vikings (1-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jamey DuBose
Record: 10-1
Last week: Beat Milton 23-13
Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 11-2
Last week: Beat Parkview 21-14
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 31-28 in 2010 quarterfinals
Location: Collins Hill High School
