CLARKESVILLE — Buford’s boys golf team won the Area 2-AAAAAA Tournament at Apple Mountain Golf Club on Monday, securing a spot in the May 17-18 Class AAAAAA State Tournament.
Senior Jackson Buchanan was the event’s low medalist with a 69, leading his team to a score of 298, 10 shots ahead of the runner-up. Hunter Phillips (76), Sam Haynes (76) and Aiden Anderson (77) also counted scores for the Wolves.
Buford’s girls placed fourth in the area tournament, and advanced to the May 3 sectional tournament. The Wolves’ low round was from Kris Telenta, who shot 94.
