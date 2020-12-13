Mill Creek senior Juliana Pleck has signed with the University of Louisville women’s lacrosse program.
Pleck, a goalie, was an all-county selection her first two high school seasons and earned all-state honors as a sophomore, when she had 152 saves for the Hawks’ state runner-up team.
