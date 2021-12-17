Heavyweight mixed martial arts provides enormous anticipation for fans due to the explosive nature of the fights. One powerful punch can end a fight in a matter of seconds. Saturday’s main event bout between No. 7-ranked Chris Daukaus and No. 3-ranked Derrick Lewis in the Heavyweight division.
Both men possess impressive power in their hands, combining for 31 career knockout victories. Lewis is in search of his 21st career knockout. The Houston native also holds the record for knockouts in The UFC’s heavyweight division with 12.
Lewis will be looking to rebound from a loss his last time out in August at UFC 265 in Houston against Ciryl Gane in the heavyweight interim title bout. Lewis says the pressure of fighting for a title in his hometown was too much.
"It was overwhelming. All that pressure I had on me, I put all that pressure on myself," Lewis said.
In the Apex Saturday night, there will undoubtedly be less pressure on Lewis as there will be a limited crowd in the smaller venue.
Crowd or not, Daukaus will be a tough test for Lewis. Daukaus has scored 11 victories by knockout out of 12 victories overall. Daukus is also riding a 5-fight winning streak, including most recently a thunderous knockout of Shamil Abdurakhimov in September at UFC 266.
The difference in this fight comes down to volume. In terms of volume of strikes, Daukus is the exceedingly more active striker landing over nine significant strikes per minute. While Lewis only lands 2.5 significant strikes per minute. This means every shot from Lewis is designed to be a kill shot.
Look for Daukaus, a Brazilian Jujitsu black belt, to use his ground game to neutralize Lewis’ power. It seems like there are more ways for Daukaus to win this fight, but Lewis could load up and throw a haymaker to win the fight. That’s the beauty of combat sports, anything can happen.
In the co-main event at Welterweight fans will be treated to a top 10 matchup as number five-ranked Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson takes on number ten-ranked Belal Muhammad. In the co-main event, elite level striking will be on display. Thompson is an unorthodox fighter with a kickboxing style. At age 38, "Wonderboy" has amassed a 16-5 record. Thompson has expressed the desire to become the oldest fighter in UFC history. To do that, the South Carolina native is going to have to get on a winning streak after a loss to Gilbert Burns in his last fight.
Burns secured multiple takedowns in route to victory against Thompson. Look for Mohammed to use the Gilbert Burns game plan as a path to victory. Mohammed has certainly made fans and the promotion alike remember the name. Despite all the four knockouts, Mohammed has been very impressive during his time in the UFC, posting a 19-3 record and riding a 5-fight win streak. With his relentless style, Mohammed is always willing to move forward and attack. The question is, will Thompson’s unconventional striking style slow down Mohammed? This fight has major title implications in the welterweight division. With the winner, likely earning a title contender bout.
Also on the main card, in the women’s Strawweight division, surging number ten Amanda Lemos takes on number twelve Angela Hill in an intriguing matchup. Out of Brazil, Lemos has raced to an impressive 10-1 record. Lemos has finished 9 out of her ten fights, notching seven knockouts and two submission victories. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Hill comes into Saturday night losing three out of her last four fights. Hill is stepping in on short notice after, Nina Nunes was scratched from the card last month. Look for Hill to use her kicks in an effort to disrupt Lemos’ elite striking. With a win, Lemos will likely vault herself into title contention in the Strawweight division.
At Lightweight, top prospect Mateusz Gamrot has earned an opportunity against number twelve Diego Ferreira. At 19-1 overall with six knock out victories and five submissions, Gamrot is a very well rounded fighter. In the UFC, the American Top Team stands out on the scene after scoring a submitted victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens in July. Looking to start 4-0 in the UFC Gamrot can capitalize on Ferreira’s propensity to fade in the later rounds. It seems that for Ferreira, all the weight cuts are starting to take their toll. The veteran has missed weight multiple times in recent years.
In the main card opener, UFC veterans Cub Swanson and Darren "the damage" Elkins battle at Featherweight. Fans won’t want to miss the prelims either, as UFC veterans
Gerald Meerschaert, Justin Tafa and Raquel Pennington return to the octagon to close out 2021. All the action will be on ESPN plus with the prelims starting at 4 p.m. and the main card starting at 7 p.m.
