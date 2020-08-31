Jahmai Jones became the first Wesleyan graduate to reach the major leagues Monday when he was called up by the Los Angeles Angels.
Jones, ranked as the Angels’ No. 11 prospect by Baseball America, made his MLB debut Monday night when he entered as a pinch-runner. The 23-year-old was a second-round draft pick of the Angels in 2015.
He played Double-A with Mobile in 2019.
