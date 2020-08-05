Reggie Anderson, who spent a good portion of his career in Gwinnett high school basketball, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Young Harris College men’s basketball program.
Anderson worked recently as an assistant boys basketball coach at Holy Innocents’, and also at Duluth, where he was selected given the 2019 Most Positive Coach Award for all coaches and sports in Gwinnett County by Positive Athlete Georgia. He also had a successful stint in the high school ranks as an assistant for 10 years at Norcross, where he won a state title and coached three NBA players.
He was an assistant at Carver Bible College from 2007-10, followed by two seasons at Clark Atlanta. He returned to the high school ranks as head coach at Steinbrenner in Tampa. He served more than 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he also played basketball. He is the author of a book on male mentorship "S.T.E.M. Knights 101….Train up a child in the way he should go."
"Reggie is a veteran coach that has spent the last 25 years developing players and building championship programs," said Currier. "Similar to (new assistant) Zach Altany, Reggie comes from a highly successful program at Holy Innocents where he worked with some I respect a great deal in coach Cabral Huff. Reggie has a successful track record of player development, as he currently has three former players in the NBA, as well as, over 30 NCAA Division I and II student-athletes. Reggie is highly respected and has longstanding relationships with many of the top high school and AAU coaches in the state of Georgia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.