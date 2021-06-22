Gwinnett basketball fixture Eddie Martin is still in retirement from head coaching, but he will be on a sideline for the 2021-22 high school season.
The Mill Creek boys basketball program announced Tuesday that Martin has joined the staff as a varsity assistant coach.
Martin, 65, retired from head coaching in late April after six seasons as head boys coach at Buford, where he went 139-36 with two state championships. The Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Famer has a career record of 852-263 with nine total state titles in a career that began in 1981 at Brookwood.
He coached at Brookwood for 20 seasons, then won three state championships at Norcross and four more at Greater Atlanta Christian. The Central Gwinnett grad has coached basketball for 42 seasons, 39 as head coach, in Gwinnett. He began his career as an assistant at Lawrenceville Middle, then at GAC.
Joining the Mill Creek staff is a good fit for several reasons. Martin and his wife Malinda live in the district, and Mill Creek head boys coach David Allen was an assistant for Martin at Brookwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.