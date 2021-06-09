Longtime Gwinnett athletic administrator and coach Mark Karen was named athletic director at Denmark High School in Forsyth County this week.
Karen has been an assistant principal at Denmark since it opened for the 2018-19 school year. He stepped down as athletic and activities director at Dacula, where he also was head girls soccer and cross country coach, after the 2017-18 school year.
Before his six-year tenure at Dacula, Karen was athletic director, girls soccer coach and cross country coach at North Gwinnett. The 1990 Parkview grad had a 160-52-4 record in 11 seasons as North’s girls soccer coach and went 39-17-2 at Dacula. He won a state title in girls soccer and a state title in girls cross country at North. He began his career as an assistant at Brookwood.
He inherits a rapidly improving Denmark athletic program that finished 18th in Class AAAAAAA in the 2020-21 Georgia Athletic Director’s Assocation’s Directors Cup standings. The Danes’ boys program scored the eighth-most Director’s Cup points in that class.
