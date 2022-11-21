Dana Davis, a fixture at Greater Atlanta Christian and a former state championship-winning coach, died Sunday morning after a 22-year battle with cancer. He was 63.

Davis was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma on Aug. 24, 2000 — his 41st birthday — and fought cancer with chemotherapy, stem cell transplants and other treatments over the past two decades. He was undergoing a third stem cell transplant at the time of his passing.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.