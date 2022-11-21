Dana Davis, a fixture at Greater Atlanta Christian and a former state championship-winning coach, died Sunday morning after a 22-year battle with cancer. He was 63.
Davis was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma on Aug. 24, 2000 — his 41st birthday — and fought cancer with chemotherapy, stem cell transplants and other treatments over the past two decades. He was undergoing a third stem cell transplant at the time of his passing.
He took on the challenge with an attitude that inspired others, staying positive and smiling throughout years of difficulties with his health. He shared his journey alongside the community at GAC — he was in his 42nd year at the school.
“What I learned (from my cancer battle) is that there can be a lot of joy in life even when you’re dealing with some tough things,” Davis told the Daily Post in 2009 after returning to teaching following a four-month hiatus for a stem cell transplant. “And I don’t think joy is the same as happiness, although we often interchange the two. Joy is something more. I’m so thankful for people, family and friends. I just see things in a much clearer way. You just get a perspective, a life perspective. Things we are often upset about or worry about are just not that important.
“I’m just so thankful to be able to teach again, to be around people, to be around my family.”
Davis’ long career in education revolved around GAC, where he began working immediately after his college graduation in 1981. He was a pastor and held a variety of positions at the Norcross private school from math and Bible teacher to coach in basketball, tennis and baseball.
He won six state championships in boys tennis (2001, 2003, 2005-08) and was the Spartans’ head girls basketball coach from 1985 to 2000. He was an assistant boys basketball coach for the legendary Jackie Bradford from 1981-83 and for Tim Vick from 1983-85, coaching the junior high boys for two seasons and the junior varsity boys for two seasons during that span before taking over the girls program.
“My Second Father received his wings to heaven this morning … The most influential, inspirational person leaves me but has left me filled with so much Spiritual Joy!” one of his former GAC players, Sherill Baker, a Georgia Bulldogs All-American and steals leader, a WNBA first-round pick and current college basketball coach, wrote on social media. “I still feel and hear him next to me. He remains in my soul. … What an impact he has had in my life!
“Coach Dana Davis will always be with me. The BEST COACH a kid could ask for and an even better PERSON. When I needed advice, ‘Sherill, pray about it.’ Well, Coach Davis I’m praying on a regular. Until we meet again.”
Davis wrote a popular email newsletter that gave encouraging words to the GAC community with tidbits like “Don’t take ‘normal’ days for granted; treasure and use well the gift of time; tell people you love them; and give thanks to our Father in heaven who loves us more than we can imagine.”
“Dana Davis loved God, and he loved people,” GAC president Scott Harsh said. “And that’s how he lived his life with fullness. In the Greater Atlanta Christian family, Dana was a beloved teacher, coach, pastor and friend for more than 40 years. His impact spans generations and is spread across the globe. Perhaps the greatest lesson Dana taught us was how to be joyful in suffering. For more than 20 years, Dana fought a battle with cancer, enduring pain and sickness, never complaining, and, in the face of uncertainty, kept his eyes on Jesus and reminded all of us that this is not our home. He was a source of encouragement to all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.”
Recommended for you
Country star Jake Owen played a concert Nov. 19 on the lawn at the Buford Community Center. Click for more.PHOTOS: Jake Owen at the Buford Community Center lawn
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.