The Georgia Swarm announced Monday the team has traded forward Randy Staats to Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for a first-round NLL College Entry Draft selection in 2024, a second-round selection in 2023 and a contingent third-round selection in 2022.
Staats has been part of the Swarm’s lethal offense since being drafted in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2015 NLL College Entry Draft.
“Randy has been a big part of our offense and continued to evolve as a player since his Rookie of the Year campaign and our 2017 championship season,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “His skill and drive on the field will be missed by our coaches and players. We thank him for his contributions to the Swarm and wish him well.”
Throughout his five-season Swarm career, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound righty forward from Six Nations, Ontario and Syracuse University amassed 444 career points (172 goals and 272 assists) and 340 loose ball pickups in 83 games played, including playoffs.
“It was a very difficult decision to trade Randy, as he has been a mainstay of our offense since his arrival as the seventh pick in the 2015 draft,” Swarm co-owner and general manager John Arlotta said after the trade. “He was a big reason we won the 2017 NLL Championship, and we want to thank him for his many contributions to the Swarm over the last six years. Although we are losing a great player, we are also positioning ourselves to continue to build through the draft in the future.”
The Swarm begin their 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Field at Gas South Arena.
