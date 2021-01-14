Longtime Buford football coach Jess Simpson is rejoining the Miami Hurricanes.
Simpson, defensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons the past two seasons, was announced Thursday by Miami head coach Manny Diaz as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach. He held the same position at Miami for the 2018 season.
“Jess is a proven defensive line coach at all levels who had great success with our defensive line in 2018 and we are thrilled to have him back at UM,” Diaz said in a school release.
Simpson originally joined the Hurricanes staff in March of 2018 after a first stint with the Falcons as defensive assistant in 2017. In 2018, Miami ranked No. 4 in the country in total defense and ranked No. 1 in several categories, including tackles for loss, third down conversion percentage and passing yards allowed. Under Simpson’s tutelage, defensive tackle Gerald Willis earned All-American honors.
In 12 years as the Buford head coach, Simpson won seven state titles and compiled a record of 164-12, a .932 winning percentage. He played college football at Auburn.
