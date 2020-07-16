Longtime Brenau University athletic trainer Mike Clanton died on Wednesday, July 8 at the age of 54.
Born in Columbus, he was the son of Sue Harbuck Clanton of Athens and the late Jack Edwards Clanton. In addition to his mother, the Gainesville resident is survived by one brother, Eric B. Clanton.
"When he first came to Brenau, Mike was employed by Pro Therapy, and then, by our great partners and neighbors at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group," said Brenau athletic director Mike Lochstampfor. "However, his designated role was as Brenau's director of athletic training. He served as president of the Georgia Athletic Trainers Association at one point in his career. And, in that capacity, I would argue that it would be difficult to find an athletic trainer in the state that hadn't been taught, mentored, or impacted by Mike in some way. And, every one of them would have such high praise for him."
Clanton was a 1988 graduate of the University of Georgia and received his national certification as an athletic trainer. In 1990, he became an athletic trainer for Georgia, where he worked with numerous teams and earned his Master of Education in Sports Administration. He served as president, vice president and treasurer of the Georgia Athletics Trainers Association and was active with many other organizations. Clanton came to Brenau in 2005 and became a huge part of the university.
On arrival at Brenau, Clanton made a significant impact on the athletic department. He was instrumental in creating a training room and brought years of experience and knowledge of modalities to treat student-athletes. He helped acquire equipment, provided relationships with doctors, dentists, therapists and others in an effort to provide the university with proper athletic training care.
"He left one of the giants of the SEC, the University of Georgia, to come work at Brenau," said Lochstampfor. "He stayed with us for 15 years because he loved the university, our staff and our great athletes."
"It is hard to put into words what his impact on our department has been, but I can honestly say we wouldn't be anything of what we are today without his numerous contributions. Our hearts are very heavy; Mike was loved by all - coaches, athletes and the entire Golden Tiger family. We are all devastated by the loss of a true friend and colleague whom we will miss greatly."
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Athens Memory Gardens on Lexington Road in Athens.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael D. Clanton, please visit the Athens Memory Gardens sympathy store. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brenau Athletic Department or Brenau General Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.