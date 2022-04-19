BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 02: Billy Andrade of the United States hits hit tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Grand Bear Golf Club on April 02, 2022 in Biloxi, Mississippi. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Billy Andrade, Darren Clarke and Jerry Kelly will tee off against a field of 75 other golfers when the Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to TPC Sugarloaf May 2-8. The tournament announced the three new additions to the field Tuesday morning.
The skilled trio have collectively notched 14 PGA Tour Champions victories and an astonishing 112 top-10 finishes between them.
“As the tournament approaches, we’re thrilled to announce these three fan favorites have been added to our field,” said Ashley Hamilton, MEC tournament director. “We cannot wait to welcome back returning players, as well as new faces, and all our fans to this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic. We continue to build on the tournament year after year, and the 2022 iteration is no exception. The programs and events we have scheduled are sure to appeal to avid and casual fans alike, and we look forward to seeing everyone in May.”
Andrade, who has three PGA Tour Champions victories and has kept a residence in Atlanta and his native Rhode Island for years, including the 2015 Charles Schwab Cup championship. Andrade has 14 top-3 finishes and 47 top-10 finishes since joining the tour in 2014. He teams up each autumn with fellow golfer Stewart Cink to host the East Lake Invitational at East Lake Golf Club.
Clarke, who has three PGA Tour Champions titles to his name, including the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Clarke’s racked up three PGA Tour Champions victories (all during the 2020-21 season) and 13 top-10 finishes over the course of his PGA Tour Champions career, including a tie for third at last season’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Clarke has finished in the top 10 at least once in all four major PGA Tour events, including winning the 2011 Open Championship.
Kelly, who has established himself as one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, having garnered eight victories (including the 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship) and some 52 top-10 finishes since joining the tour in 2017. In 2019, he finished second in the PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup rankings. He won three times on the PGA Tour and finished in the top 10 in two major championships.
The full field of competitors will be released April 29.
