Loganville Red Devils at Peachtree Ridge Lions, Friday, September 2, 2022, Suwanee, GA.
Buy Now

Scenes from the Loganville Red Devils at Peachtree Ridge Lions varsity football game, Friday, September 2, 2022 (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s bid to go 3-0 and its debut on the high school’s new artificial turf football field were spoiled Friday night by Loganville.

The visiting Red Devils got 213 rushing yards from Solomon Leslie and wore down Peachtree Ridge for a 21-0 victory in non-region play. Loganville held a 396-190 advantage in yards in a game that was 0-0 at halftime.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.