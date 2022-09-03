SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s bid to go 3-0 and its debut on the high school’s new artificial turf football field were spoiled Friday night by Loganville.
The visiting Red Devils got 213 rushing yards from Solomon Leslie and wore down Peachtree Ridge for a 21-0 victory in non-region play. Loganville held a 396-190 advantage in yards in a game that was 0-0 at halftime.
The breakthrough play came late in the third quarter when Jason Eligwe took a short pass from Johnny Crowe and raced 56 yards for the game’s first score with 4:47 left in the quarter. Leslie tacked on a 1-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Crowe tacked on a 4-yard TD run with 5:36 left in the game.
Peachtree Ridge’s defense hung tough and kept the score close while the offense had its struggles. The Lions were intercepted four times and their main offensive success involved throws to Myles Abernathy, who had six catches for 86 yards, all in the second half. Their deepest penetration was the Loganville 27-yard line on their opening possession.
Jordan Ghant intercepted Loganville on the game’s opening possession, and Peachtree Ridge’s defense also got good games from Darius Wallace (1 1/2 sacks) and John Dutton (two fumble recoveries, 1/2 sack). Tyson Sanford and Bryson Williams made back-to-back tackles for losses on third- and fourth-and-goal in the second quarter for a goal-line stand.
LOGANVILLE 21, PEACHTREE RIDGE 0
Loganville 0 0 7 14 - 21
Peachtree Ridge 0 0 0 0 - 0
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
Loganville: Jason Eligwe 56 pass from Johnny Crowe (Devin Pugh kick) 4:47
FOURTH QUARTER
Loganville: Solomon Leslie 1 run (Pugh kick) 11:55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.