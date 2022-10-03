Maybe the Atlanta Falcons are more than just a one-man show when it comes to running the ball after all.
Through the three games, Cordarrelle Patterson had emerged as the NFL’s third-leading rusher with 302 yards and was ninth in attempts (49), while his 6.2 yards per carry ranked fifth in the NFL.
But that changed on Sunday, when the Falcons (2-2) proved they don’t need Patterson to run the ball. With Patterson’s knee injury slowing him to just 38 yards and a first-quarter touchdown on nine carries, Locust Grove grad Caleb Huntley and rookie Tyler Allgeier took over.
The duo combined to rush for 140 yards on 20 carries — an average of seven yards an attempt — as the Falcons ran for 202 yards on 25 carries in a 23-20 win over the visiting Cleveland Browns. The Falcons ran the ball on 14 straight plays after Marcus Mariota threw an interception midway through the third quarter.
“When the line’s running like that, that’s what you call being in the flow,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Proud of those guys. We knew it was going to be a big boy fight, and seeing all the run attempts — always thought the team that ran the ball better today was going to win and that held true, thankfully.”
The emergence of Allgeier and Huntley couldn’t have come at a better time. Patterson underwent a procedure on his knee on Monday, causing the Falcons to put him on injured reserve. He must miss the next four games before he’s eligible to rejoin the active roster.
Huntley, an undrafted free agent who spent last season on the practice squad, was signed from the practice squad to the active roster. He’ll team with Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, and converted cornerback Avery Williams to power the rushing attack while Patterson is sidelined.
The Falcons used their ground game to punish a Cleveland defense that was missing three starters on the defensive line, namely three-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, who missed the game due to injuries he sustained during a car accident earlier in the week.
Allgeier had 10 carries for 84 yards, while Huntley had 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. But more importantly, they were able to run the ball to win the game.
"When I went in the first play, I already had that chip on my shoulder to do whatever I needed to do get the team on the right foot," Huntley said. "Like I said before, we were kind of stifled but once I got in, I was like 'okay, let's go. We got to do this, we got to get this dub' and after those couple of runs, I just got happy and stayed with it."
Trailing 20-17 with 9:51 remaining, the Falcons took over at their 25-yard line and drove 73 yards, all on the ground. Williams had a 21-yard burst before Allgeier tore off a 42-yard run and was tackled at the Browns’ 7-yard line. Atlanta ended the drive on Younghoe Koo’s 21-yard field goal to tie the game at 20 with 7:19 remaining.
"We all just strapped up our helmets and just went to work," Allgeier said. "I think their defensive line wasn't ready for what we were ready to give them, so we ended up just pounding the rock at the end."
Cleveland punted the ball on its ensuing possession, Mariota’s 42-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus moved the ball to Cleveland’s 34-yard line after Denzel Ward was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty. Patterson followed with a 6-yard run to the 28-yard line before two carries by Allgeier forced Cleveland to use its remaining timeouts and set up Koo’s 45-yard field goal with 2:28 that proved to be the difference.
“When you can run the ball and they know you're going to run it, that speaks volumes for your guys,” Smith said.
The Browns drove to Atlanta’s 46-yard line with 1:24 left, but Grady Jarrett sacked quarterback Jacoby Brissett for an 8-yard loss. On the next play, Dee Alford intercepted Brissett at the Falcons’ 26-yard line and Atlanta ran out the clock two plays later.
The Falcons struggled throwing the ball. Quarterback Marcus Mariota who went 7-for-19 passing for 139 yards and an interception, while Drake London finished with two catches for 17 yards and Kyle Pitts’ lone reception was for 25 yards on the opening possession.
“It was a complete team win,” Mariota said. “The offense made plays when it needed to. The defense made plays when it needed to, and so did special teams — they came up big, too. I think it’s building a great foundation for the rest of the season.”
Now, the Falcons will look to ride the league’s fourth-best rushing attack (168 ypg) to the top of the NFC South Division when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). Tampa Bay gave up 189 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 41-31 loss on Sunday, and the Buccaneers rank 12th against the run, allowing an average of 106.8 yards per game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in a game in which Kansas City jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first 20 minutes and never looked back.
The Falcons have rebounded from an 0-2 start and are eyeing their first three-game winning streak since winning the final four games of the 2019 season. The Falcons have dropped five of their past six meetings against the Buccaneers and haven’t won in Tampa Bay since 2018.
“These guys believe,” Smith said. “We have a huge divisional game down in Tampa and we have to get ready.”
