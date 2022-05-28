FLOWERY BRANCH — The game is starting to slow down for Caleb Huntley.
For the former Locust Grove High School running back, his first season in the NFL was a learning curve after his hometown Atlanta Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State.
“I just took time to spend time with my family and prepare myself for being here so I could put myself in the best shape possible,” Huntley said about the offseason following his rookie campaign. “It’s just doing things that are uncommon. Like when we were training, I was doing all of the skill conditioning — even though I’m a big skill guy — just so I can be ready to go.”
Huntley helped Locust Grove reach the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history from 2013-2015 before going to Muncie, where he was a member of Ball State’s first team to win a bowl game in 2020.
All of it was enough to earn phone calls even after nobody selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft, and when the Falcons gave him the opportunity, everything finally came full circle.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s a wonderful feeling. There’s nothing like playing at home and having the whole town support you.”
Making the selection even sweeter, Huntley grew up cheering for the Falcons, and can still pick out his favorite players who wore the uniform he is now pulling on himself.
“Michael Vick, Michael Turner, Warrick Dunn, those are all my boys,” he said. “My family was from right over there across the street from the stadium, so I was always in the area.”
Huntley mentioned a pair of running backs in his list of favorite players, and will now look to carve out his own place in the franchise’s backfield history. But the road has been arduous so far, full of lessons he has yet to learn in his football career even through all of his success.
And in some cases, he knows the lessons he has already learned in just over a year as a pro will be the most important ones for his future success.
“Just becoming a better football player mentally,” Huntley said is his biggest goal in 2022. “Physically, there’s no question I can play football. But mentally, that’s where I struggled. My rookie year, it was pretty bad.”
As a running back, Huntley has always had all the tools necessary to be productive. After his time at Locust Grove, he rushed for 2,902 yards across four seasons at Ball State, averaging five yards per carry and finding the end zone 21 times. He rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries during his preseason work in 2021, his first three professional games. And weighing in at 229 pounds, there is no doubt he has the physical tools to be a bruising, punishing back at the NFL level.
What does improving his game mentally mean? It comes back to something he never really had to do in Locust Grove or Muncie, and one of the biggest changes he experienced after reaching the NFL.
“It’s just film,” he said. “I’ve never really been a film guy; I just relied on natural ability. But here, everybody has that natural ability, so the film is the next step.”
After describing his role at Ball State as being something of a “take the ball and go” running back, Huntley is digesting a lot more. In fact, everyone in Atlanta’s offense is trying to grow into a new offense. The team is in its second season with head coach and play caller Arthur Smith installing his scheme, and is in the first year with Marcus Mariota directing the offense under center.
“It was a big learning experience,” Huntley said about his rookie year. “Just knowing defenses, knowing my coverages, picking up a blitz, stuff like that. That’s really what kind of held me back.”
One lesson after another, one opportunity for growing at a time, Huntley is finding his role with the Falcons through OTAs in the build-up to training camp in July and eventually the regular season in September. As he does it all, he is living out his childhood dreams in the shadows of his hometown.
“I’ve stayed in contact with most of my friends, and most of my coaches as well,” he said. “My mom actually lives in Locust Grove, so I’m always, like, in Atlanta somewhere.”
