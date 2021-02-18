Youth Sports Prospects and the Collins Hill Athletic Association will co-host a youth baseball tournament this weekend in honor of Juelz “Juju” Dixon.
The Sunday event, for 11-and-under and 12-and-under teams, was launched to raise funds for the Dixons, a Collins Hill cluster family whose son recently committed suicide. It also hopes to promote awareness of teen suicide.
The only gate fee is a donation to the Dixon family. Teams can register for $90 per team. For more information, contact Drew Watts at 678-654-0506 or Tim Flemming at 404-918-8823.
