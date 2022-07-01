With the backdrop of the International Fight Week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been known to stack cards on a yearly basis. UFC 276 is no different.
On Saturday, July 2, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and in front of a capacity crowd of 20,000, two title fights headline the card. In the main event, Middleweight champion Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya goes for his fifth title defense against the surging "Killa Gorilla" Jared Cannonier. Adesanya has orchestrated an unblemished 22-0 record at middleweight.
Recently, Adesanya has made quick some of the division’s elite with his diverse and explosive striking, including former champion Robert Whittaker, and rival Marvin Vettori. Adesanya’s only loss came in his quest to become a two-division champion against former light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. With his star rising, Adesanya had seemingly cleared out the middleweight division.
Luckily for the UFC, a new contender emerged out of the obscurity of Alaska. Jared Cannonier. Cannonier’s story is a testament to hard work and determination. Once an air traffic control worker, Cannonier started his career at heavyweight, but found his natural weight down at 185 pounds after moving to Arizona and the MMA Lab. Cannonier has thunderous knockout power in his hands the likes of which is rarely seen in the middleweight division. Cannonier is one of two athletes in UFC history to have knockouts in three different weight divisions, and he has 10 knockout his 15 victories overall.
Cannonier earned a title shot with two consecutive decisive wins over Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum respectively. Cannonier’s power did not seem to faze the champion Adesanya one bit when talking to the media this week. The champion was already looking forward to a potential matchup with Alex Pereira in his next title defense. Adesanya may think that he can win comfortably Saturday night using his 2 1/2-inch reach advantage and improved takedown defense. However, the UFC is possibly the most unpredictable sport in the world. Looking ahead or past an opponent could be a very dangerous proposition. Will Adesanya continue his dominant reign? Or Will Cannonier land a knockout blow and get his first taste of UFC gold? All questions will be answered when the octagon door locks Saturday night.
The co-main event between Max "Blessed" Holloway and Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski is widely considered the people’s main event. With the third chapter in this storied rivalry set to be written, the Featherweight title is once again on the line. Both men come into Saturday night seemingly in their fighting primes. After two razor thin decisions victories in the series at UFC 245 and 251, Volkanovski continued his historic run through the featherweight division with wins over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, respectively. Volkanovski is currently riding A 21-fight win streak, 11 of those 21 wins have been inside the UFC Octagon. Volkanovski possesses a unique mix of pinpoint accuracy with his strikes and wrestling.
On the other side of the cage, Holloway is one of the best strikers in the world. Holloway holds the record for total significant strikes landed in a career with 2,848 strikes landed to this point in his career. Holloway also pushes the pace of his fights landing more than seven significant strikes per minute. The "Blessed Express" steam rolled his way back into Title contention in just two fights, with a demolition of Calvin Kattar and a war with Yair Rodriguez. Although it may seem odd, it is not completely uncommon for a fighter to earn a trilogy fight after losing the first two meetings in a series. Some examples throughout UFC history Include, Tito Ortiz versus Ken Shamrock and B.J. Penn versus Frankie Edgar. Holloway spoke about the historical significance of his upcoming fight with Volkanovski on the MMA hour earlier this week, Holloway said “They want the best of the best fighting each other, and we are. These top pound for pound fighters don’t fight each other. They just don’t. It doesn’t happen. They happen every so often in a decade, and we’re getting blessed with one right now.”
Anytime Volkanovski and Holloway get together, it is destined to be an instant classic. Saturday should be no different. A Holloway win could set up a fourth meeting between the two Fighters. Also, on the main card at middleweight, A potential title contender bout takes place when No. 4-ranked Sean Strickland faces top prospect Alex Pereira. This middleweight clash will no doubt be a striking battle. In 25 wins, Strickland has notched victories by knockout. After suffering a serious knee injury in a motorcycle accident that nearly cost him his career, the California native nicknamed "Tarzan" swung his way into the top five with five consecutive victories, including wins over Brendan Allen and Uriah Hall.
While the pay-per-view spotlight could be beneficial for Strickland, he is not a fan of the matchup with the unranked Pereira. Strickland told MMA junkie “This is purely a ploy by the UFC putting him against someone that likes to strike to potentially get him an Izzy shot. UFC, I applaud you, but I might wrestle.”
Pereira has shown excellent striking ability throughout his career, first with Glory kickboxing and now with UFC. In his time with Glory kickboxing, Pereira was wildly successful as a two- division champion. Pereira also got the best of current UFC middleweight champion Adesanya twice during his time in kickboxing. at just 2-0 in the UFC, Perreira has the opportunity to earn a title shot. Recently, the UFC set a precedent for this type of move giving Jiri Prochazka A title fight With Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 after just two wins in the UFC. Conflict and storylines sell in combat sports. If Perreira wins Saturday night, what better storyline would there be than Adesanya getting another crack at the Brazilian, this time in the octagon.
At Bantamweight, UFC 276 brings the return of the sugar show, No. 13 ranked “Sugar” Sean O’Malley. O’Malley has become a fan favorite with his entertaining knockouts and brash persona. O’Malley Has amassed 11 knockouts in 15 Victories overall. O’Malley have some of the quickest hands in the division landing over eight significant strikes per minute. His opponent, Pedro Munhoz is by far O’Malley’s toughest opponent to date, most MMA fans around the world know that O’Malley has devastating power in his hands, however O’Malley’s strength of schedule gets called into question. According to TSN, O’Malley’s opponents have a 1-8 Record in the UFC after facing him. Other questions surrounding O’Malley include, can he handle leg kicks? How proficient is he on the ground? In the only loss of his career versus Chito Vera, O’Malley proved to be unable to defend a steady diet of leg kicks.
Despite losing in his last two Octagon appearances, Munhoz is a dangerous fighter. The Young punisher Quick hands, as well as a devastating submission Game, with seven knockouts and eight victories by submission in his 19 victories overall. Munhoz will no doubt be comfortable anywhere the fight goes. If the fight goes to the ground, O’Malley may be in trouble, as Munhoz is a world class jujitsu player with the capability of ending the fight quickly. We will find out Saturday night if O’Malley is up to the challenge.
In the main card opener at welterweight, veterans clash as former UFC champion Robbie Lawler makes the move back down to welterweight, facing fellow veteran Brian “Bam Bam” Barberena. This matchup is a case of ask and you show receive, after a hard-fought win over Matt Brown at UFC Columbus back in March, Barberena asked for the matchup with Lawler as part of a new 4-fight contract. Both men have a willingness to move forward and take chances, which will likely result in an exciting fight. After several losses, Robbie Lawler returned to his ruthless form with a knockout win over Nick Diaz at UFC 266. At age 40, Lawler’s more methodical approach seems to have paid dividends. Lawler is still one of the most feared competitors in the welterweight division.
On the prelims, there are plenty of intriguing matchups including Brad Riddell versus Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner. The 27-year-old, is on the cusp of breaking into the lightweight divisions top 15. A winner of four in a row, Turner’s ability to maintain distance will make a problem for anyone in the division. Riddell will look to get back in the win column, showcasing his striking ability in order to get back into the top 15. At welterweight, undefeated prospect Ian Garry looks to improve to 3–0 versus Gabe Green. Garry, the Conor McGregor protégé will have his hands full. As Green has seemed to have turned the corner winning his last two fights. The fact that a bout between legends like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jim Miller is on the prelims speaks to the depth on this card. This fight came together after Cerrone had two fights canceled due to injury. In a wild turn of events, Cerrone was called to step in on short notice after Miller’s original opponent Bobby Green was forced out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. The matchup between Cerrone and Miller is it rematch eight years in the making. Both men were once competing for championships, now they are competing to be at the top of the record books. The winner of Saturday’s clash will hold the record for most UFC wins. This fight is the definition of can’t -miss.
Fans won’t want to miss a second, what is sure to be an unbelievable 12-fight card. The action begins at 6 PM with the early prelims on ESPN Plus. The main prelims begin at 8 PM, and for the first time ever will be broadcast both by ESPN and ABC. While ABC has broadcasted some afternoon cards before, the UFC 276 prelims will be their first primetime broadcast of the UFC. The main card will be available on ESPN plus pay-per-view at 10 p.m.
