LAWRENCEVILLE – Maximizing its 21 hits led the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a commanding 20-3 victory against Truett-McConnell University on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (6-2), winners of six straight games, scored seven runs in the first inning and hit three home runs in the contest shortened to seven innings by the team’s significant advantage on the scoreboard.
“I’m very pleased with how we came out today," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Our lineup’s 1 through 5 hitters are as good as any team in the country. Livingston (Morris) is seeing the ball well and is swinging the bat as well as I have ever seen him. He’s comfortable and confident in his hitting approach.”
Morris, a junior outfielder, connected on a pair of three-run home runs and drove in eight runs in the game. He opened GGC’s offensive barrage with a three-run homer to right field. Morris then capped his strong performance with a three-run home run into the GGC bullpen beyond the left field fence during a seven-run sixth inning.
Senior outfielder Griffin Keller hit a two-run home run in the second inning in a 4-for-5 offensive display that also had him scoring four times. Sophomore third baseman Jake Defries also collected four hits and scored twice, while junior shortstop Gabe Howell added three hits.
The top four hitters in GGC’s batting lineup recorded 14 hits and scored 11 runs in the game.
Meanwhile on the mound, sophomore right hander Jonathan Haab struck out five batters across five scoreless innings to improve to 1-1 on the season. Freshman Jake Bearden and sophomore Hunter Moody each tossed an inning in the contest in relief.
A power outage suspended Saturday’s second game of the day with the Grizzlies leading Lourdes University (Ohio) 7-1 in the bottom of the third inning. The contest will resume on Sunday, February 21, starting at noon. The two teams will play a nine-inning contest afterwards.
