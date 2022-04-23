LAWRENCEVILLE — Senior Livingston Morris smashed two-run home runs on his first and last plate appearances and drove in six runs Saturday afternoon to lead the No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a doubleheader sweep 13-3 and 5-3 against Columbia International University (S.C.) on Senior Day from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The outfielder connected on a home run in each game of the three-game weekend series sweep. Those round trippers increased his season total to 13 home runs, matching his production from the entire 2021 season.
Morris’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning closed out the successful Saturday – after he opened the day with a two-run home run to left field in the first inning.
For the day, the senior went 5-for-6 at the plate, highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance in the second contest.
The Grizzlies (34-12) took a 4-0 lead by the third inning of the first game by scoring one run in the second and third innings. They then used a five-run fifth inning to stretch the advantage to 9-0. Junior Myles McKisic hit an RBI single to score Morris before senior J.D. Stubbs added a run-scoring single.
That was all of the offensive production that junior starting pitcher Rob Hamby would need as he struck out seven batters and scattered five hits across six strong innings to improve to 6-2 on the season.
In the second game, senior Austin Bates opened the scoring with a run-scoring single to center field in the first inning.
Columbia International (18-30) would score three straight runs from the second through the top of the fifth inning to grab a 3-1 lead. However, Morris would deliver for the Grizzlies with a two-run double down the left field line in the bottom half of the fifth frame to tie the contest at 3-3.
Senior reliever Tuck Tucker retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless seventh inning, with a pair of strikeouts. Freshman Braxton Meguiar opened the bottom half of the inning with a single to left field. That’s when Morris crushed the ball over the center field fence to put an exclamation point on Senior Day with a 5-3 victory.
Senior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes had nine strikeouts and allowed one earned run across six innings, but didn’t factor in the decision. The win went to Tucker in the stellar relief role.
Prior to the doubleheader the program honored seniors Kevin Kyle, Rhian Mann, Maddex Richardson along with Bates, Heltemes, McKisic, Morris, Stubbs, and Tucker.
“I’m really proud of how the players handled their business today with special Senior Day pregame festivities," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "The seniors came out and just played solid baseball. We’re still figuring out how to get the best version of our team to show up in each game. The task today was to get two wins and we did a great job of doing that."
