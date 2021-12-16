SW5A9071.JPG

Scenes from National Signing Day at Buford High School. (Photo: David McGregor)

Archer

TE Andrew Lane, Mercer

WR D.J. Moore, Georgia Tech

DB Caleb Wooden, Auburn

Buford

WR Isaiah Bond, Alabama

RB C.J. Clinkscales, Boston College

QB Ashton Daniels, Stanford

DB Ryland Gandy, Pittsburgh

WR Tobi Olawole, Army

LB V.J. Payne, Kansas State

DB Jake Pope, Alabama

LB Aubrey Smith, Colorado

LB Malik Spencer, Michigan State

RB Victor Venn, Colorado

DL River Wilson, Navy

DL Josiah Wyatt, Appalachian State

Collins Hill

QB Sam Horn, Missouri

DB/WR Travis Hunter, Florida State

WR Cam Pedro, Marshall

DE Asani Redwood, West Virginia

OL Cedric Richardson, Mercer

Dacula

LB Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech

Grayson

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, West Virginia

LB Derrell Farrar, Appalachian State

DB A.J. Lopez, Harvard

OL Griffin Scroggs, Georgia

Greater Atlanta Christian

DB Will Hardy, North Carolina

OL Addison Nichols, Tennessee

Lanier

OL Luke Jones, Alabama-Birmingham

Mill Creek

LS Christian Epling, Virginia Tech

DB Bryson Taylor, New Mexico

Norcross

LB Zakye Barker, East Carolina

North Gwinnett

RB Marcus McFarlane, Elon

DB Jordan Buchanan, Purdue

Peachtree Ridge

DL Allante Burley, North Dakota State

