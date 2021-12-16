urgent List of Gwinnett County's college football signees from National Signing Day From Staff Reports Dec 16, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from National Signing Day at Buford High School. (Photo: David McGregor) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ArcherTE Andrew Lane, MercerWR D.J. Moore, Georgia Tech DB Caleb Wooden, AuburnBufordWR Isaiah Bond, AlabamaRB C.J. Clinkscales, Boston CollegeQB Ashton Daniels, StanfordDB Ryland Gandy, PittsburghWR Tobi Olawole, ArmyLB V.J. Payne, Kansas StateDB Jake Pope, AlabamaLB Aubrey Smith, ColoradoLB Malik Spencer, Michigan StateRB Victor Venn, ColoradoDL River Wilson, NavyDL Josiah Wyatt, Appalachian StateCollins HillQB Sam Horn, MissouriDB/WR Travis Hunter, Florida StateWR Cam Pedro, MarshallDE Asani Redwood, West VirginiaOL Cedric Richardson, Mercer DaculaLB Kyle Efford, Georgia TechGraysonDB Mumu Bin-Wahad, West VirginiaLB Derrell Farrar, Appalachian StateDB A.J. Lopez, HarvardOL Griffin Scroggs, GeorgiaGreater Atlanta ChristianDB Will Hardy, North CarolinaOL Addison Nichols, TennesseeLanierOL Luke Jones, Alabama-BirminghamMill CreekLS Christian Epling, Virginia TechDB Bryson Taylor, New MexicoNorcrossLB Zakye Barker, East CarolinaNorth GwinnettRB Marcus McFarlane, ElonDB Jordan Buchanan, PurduePeachtree RidgeDL Allante Burley, North Dakota State Recommended for you +48 PHOTOS: Gwinnett County College Football Signees, December National Signing Day 