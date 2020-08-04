The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the reserve/COVID-19 list and added him to the active roster Tuesday after deeming his previous coronavirus test a false positive.
Stafford went on the reserve/COVID-19 list — for players who have received a positive test or have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the coronavirus — over the weekend.
"To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a false-positive," the Lions said in a statement. "Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative."
The NFL team said the former Georgia quarterback tested negative last Tuesday and Wednesday, then had a false positive test on Friday. He tested three more times and all came back negative.
Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted a message on Instagram about the ordeal and its impact on their family. She labeled the period between the positive test last week and Tuesday’s announcement “somewhat of a nightmare.”
"Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was 'endangering others,' my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground," Kelly Stafford wrote. "I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work.. and that's just to name a few things.
"I don't blame these scenarios on any of the people directly involved.. I understand where they are coming from, but I do blame the NFL. I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people's lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.