Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback must stay on the list until he is medically cleared to return. Players go on the list if they test positive for the coronavirus or if they have come in close contact with someone who has it.
NFL teams aren’t permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, only that his roster status is the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stafford is the eighth Lion to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which also includes former Buford and Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta.
Stafford’s 2019 season ended early because of back surgery. The 32-year-old has thrown for 41,025 yards and 256 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Stafford and his wife Kelly, a Wesleyan grad, have four children.
