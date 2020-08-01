Kelly Stafford and family

Kelly Stafford, second from left, and Matthew Stafford, second from right, are expecting their fourth child, Kelly Stafford announced Sunday in a post on Instagram. (Photo: Kelly Stafford on Instagram)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback must stay on the list until he is medically cleared to return. Players go on the list if they test positive for the coronavirus or if they have come in close contact with someone who has it.

NFL teams aren’t permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, only that his roster status is the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stafford is the eighth Lion to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which also includes former Buford and Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta.

Stafford’s 2019 season ended early because of back surgery. The 32-year-old has thrown for 41,025 yards and 256 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Stafford and his wife Kelly, a Wesleyan grad, have four children.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.