CARROLLTON — Peachtree Ridge’s girls golf team clinched a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament with a runner-up finish at sectionals at Oak Mountain Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Lions shot 272, finishing only behind first-place and host school Carrollton’s 255. Mill Creek’s girls were fifth at 305.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.