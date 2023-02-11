Peachtree Ridge golf coach Bill McAuliffe remembers that when Lindsey Pak joined the Lions two springs ago, she was young and inexperienced. But Pak’s lack of seasoning didn’t hold her back.
“She was on a team that finished second at state — two girls went Division I and two others were (Daily Post) Super Six golfers later,” said McAuliffe. “As a freshman, she held her own against them; she wasn’t quite on their level, which you would expect from a freshman. But you could tell the talent was there.
“Even as a freshman you could see she was different. Other coaches would come up to me and ask about her and when I told them she was a freshman, they would all say, ‘Just a freshman? She’s going to be a special talent.’ And I tended to agree with them every time.”
In the two years since, the junior has honed her game to a sharp point and expects to have a breakout season in 2023.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Pak. “It’s important as a junior, with college coming up soon, to have a good season.”
As a sophomore, Pak was part of a Peachtree Ridge girls team that finished fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championships, third at area and second at sectionals.
“We far exceeded our expectations,” said McAuliffe, who was hired recently as an assistant principal at Collins Hill, forcing him to give up his role as Peachtree Ridge’s golf coach. “We went in as the 10th seed and finished fourth.”
Pak recorded rounds of 83 and 77 at the state championships, tying for 12th, and posted 82s at area and sectionals. She carried a season average of 81.3 and with the exception of an 89 did not card a score higher than 84 during the season.
“As she’s grown and progressed, she’s become a lot more consistent,” said McAuliffe. “She has more clubs in the bag now, so to speak, and is more experienced. She has more ideas on ways to get out of trouble on the course and things of that nature.”
Pak, who started playing just four years ago (“My parents wanted me to start, just as a hobby, but I continued to like it, so I stuck with it,” she said), said she continues to refine the mental part of her approach to the game.
“I think I’ve improved a lot mentally, so I don’t get so frustrated when I’m not playing like I expect,” she said. “Physically I’ve improved by knowing how to play a course and knowing what to do in certain situations. And I can usually forget about a bad shot and just move on and think about the present.”
Peachtree Ridge expects to field a fairly young team this spring, which makes Pak’s contribution so critical.
“This year is going to be an opportunity for growth, but luckily we still have Lindsey Pak to hold it together,” said McAuliffe.
And McAuliffe said Pak isn’t just a tournament player who shows up on gameday, but a true teammate.
“We’ve had players like that, who are Division I golfers who show up to tournaments and practices when they can,” said McAuliffe. “But Lindsey Pak is the opposite. She’s at every practice, every training session. Whenever we ask do we want to have a practice, she would always say yes. It’s very different from what you often see.
“Lindsey is always there and is always happy to practice and play and be a great role model for the team. She’s not your vocal leader, but they say the best ability is availability and Lindsey is available at every practice, every match and every tournament, but to also be a friend to the rest of the team.”
“I’m pretty excited to be able to help and guide my teammates and help make them a better person and golfer for the team,” said Pak, whose home course is Laurel Springs in Suwanee. “I’m a little nervous but I feel pretty comfortable.”
In terms of the future, McAuliffe believes, and Pak hopes, that she has the potential to play in the college ranks and has received some attention.
“There’s not a doubt in my mind she’s a college-level player and a Division I player,” said McAuliffe. “She needs to get a little bit stronger and needs to play in upper-level tournaments, like the Hurricane Tour. This summer, I think she’ll try to jump up to the AJGA and USGA tournament levels to get more recognition. I know there are colleges interested in her based on her state scores.”
Peachtree Ridge kicks off the 2023 season on Monday, Feb. 20 at the Lanier Longhorn Invitational.
