Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Wednesday that the award-winning content series, Talon Takeover, will return for its second season on Friday.
The live streams feature celebrity guests, entertainers and influencers playing NBA 2K22 with Hawks Talon GC. The first episode of the new season will take place this Friday, June 17 and feature rap artist Lil Pump. Celebrities and other well-known artists are scheduled to appear throughout the upcoming season.
The first season of Talon Takeover, launched during NBA 2K League Season Four, featured well-known hip-hop artists and producers Metro Boomin, Latto, Sonny Digital, Lil Durk and more. The Talon Takeover content series earned the NBA 2K League’s Team Business Award for Best Livestream Program in March 2021.
“We can’t wait to have Talon Takeover back and to game with some great and talented people,” said Wesley Acuff, Hawks Talon Gaming’s Director of Esports. “Kicking the second season of Takeover off with Lil Pump is going to be a lot of fun for us and for fans.”
Lil Pump, 22, has amassed over 2 billion audio and video streams and counting. His breakout hit “Gucci Gang” is an RIAA triple-platinum smash that topped singles charts across North America and Europe, streaming to No. 2 on the US Spotify Chart and No. 12 on the Global Chart, while garnering over 857 million combined YouTube views for its video. “I Love It”, his collaboration with Kanye West, was No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is certified Double Platinum by the RIAA and has numerous Platinum certifications globally.
In 2022, Lil Pump aims to deliver to fans the highly anticipated album “Lil Pump 2.” It currently features the singles “All The Sudden” and “1st Off.”
Talon Takeover will be streamed live on the team’s Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.