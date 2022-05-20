In the NCAA tournament, every moment is magnified. One play or mistake can change the complexion of a game.
In their 20th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, the Georgia Bulldogs looked to take a step towards the Women’s College World Series. The road to Oklahoma City is long and treacherous, as upsets are common place. The Bulldogs' Friday afternoon matchup with Liberty, in Durham, N.C., would be the start of their journey.
The favored Bulldogs took a step backwards, falling 2-0 to Liberty.
Bulldogs sophomore Madison Kerpics was called upon in the circle. The only real mistake Kerpics made in the top of the first was a ball left over the middle of the plate for Liberty catcher Caroline Hudson. Hudson continued her impressive run, as the Atlantic Sun player of the year blasted a two-run homer to give the Flames an early 2-0 lead.
Kerpics responded to the early adversity by recording three strikeouts in the inning.
In the bottom the first, the Georgia offense squandered a two-out scoring opportunity that was created by a walk and a hit by pitch. Georgia stranded runners at first and second.
After surrendering an infield single and walk, Georgia kept Liberty off the scoreboard. A huge double was play initiated by sophomore centerfielder Jada Kearny’s shoestring grab and laser to double off the Flames runner at second base.
Following a walk by freshman catcher Lyndi Rae Davis and a one-out double for senior right fielder Savanna Sikes, the potent Bulldogs offense looked to be in business. However, Liberty senior pitcher Emily Kirby used a pop out and a strikeout to tightrope her way out of trouble to end the second inning.
Kirby continued her Houdini act in the third inning, stranding Bulldog runners at second and third with a strikeout of Junior second baseman Sydney Kuma.
In the top of the fourth, the Georgia defense continued their stellar play, extinguishing the Flames scoring threat by recording a 5-3 double play on a botched sacrifice bunt attempt. Offensively for Georgia in the fourth, Savanna Sykes recorded her second hit of the ballgame with a one-out single. After a throwing error by Caroline Hudson, the Liberty catcher allowed Sikes to advance to third. However, the Georgia offense continued there afternoon of missed opportunities and Sikes was left stranded.
In the fifth and the sixth inning Madison Kerpics recorded consecutive 1-2-3 innings, giving the Bulldogs offense a chance to awaken from their slumber. A 1-out Lyndi Rae Davis single seemed to give the Bulldogs life in the bottom of the sixth, but the Georgia scoring threat was stifled by Emily Kirby once again.
In the seventh, Kerpics continued her success by recording her third consecutive 1-2-3 inning, giving the Georgia offense another chance for a comeback. The Georgia rally began with a two-base error by the Liberty outfield. Now the tying run was up to the plate in the form of Lacey Fincher. Again, then Georgia rally would not materialize, as two-time Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the year, Emily Kirby, continued to mystify Georgia hitters by recording her 13th strikeout in her 135 pitch complete game shutout.
Friday’s loss is only the second time the highly touted Georgia offense has been shut out. The previous time was May 4 against Alabama. Friday, the Georgia offense was held hitless with the runners in scoring position all day.
Moving forward, Georgia will have to battle its way out of the loser’s bracket. It will face No. 4 seed University of Maryland Baltimore County. First pitch of Saturday’s elimination game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Broadcast information is to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.