On the brink of elimination, the Georgia baseball team turned to sophomore left-hander Liam Sullivan to deal with a pesky Pride lineup on Saturday.
An elimination game is arguably the highest form of adversity in sports. In 2022, this Georgia baseball team is no stranger to facing adversity. The Bulldogs have dealt with a plethora of injuries, which have played a role in Georgia’s late-season slide. Georgia responded to the adversity well with a dominant 24-1 victory.
The 23-run margin of victory for the Bulldogs, was the largest margin of victory ever recorded in the NCAA tournament by a team from the Southeastern Conference. Georgia’s second baseman Cory Acton got things started for the Georgia offense with a one-out single in the top of the first. Acton was left stranded at second as Hofstra pitcher Mark Faello recorded two strikeouts to escape trouble in the top of the first. On the mound for the Bulldogs, Sullivan came out firing striking out the side in the first inning.
Following a leadoff walk, back-to-back blasts from seniors Ben Anderson and Josh McAllister gave Georgia their first lead of the tournament at 3-0 in the top of the third. Later in the top of the third Georgia would take advantage of a Hofstra error and wild pitch as Connor Tate stretched the Georgia lead to 6-0 with a 3-run shot. Tate’s homer was Georgia’s third of the game. The Pride would go to the bullpen, but no relief was in sight. A RBI double from bulldog catcher Fernando Gonzalez pushed the Georgia lead to 7-0. After three consecutive bases loaded walks, Georgia sat comfortably with a 10-0 lead. An RBI single from Georgia’s first baseman Parks, gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 going to the bottom of the third.
Georgia’s marathon third inning lasted nearly 45 minutes with 18 batters coming to the plate. Georgia’s 13 runs in the third inning is second in NCAA history for runs scored in an inning. In the top of the fifth, the Georgia offensive domination continued as homers from Acton and Harber extended the Georgia lead to 18-0 in the top of the fifth. In the sixth inning, Georgia brought home its 20th run of the game via home run No. 6 on the day courtesy of freshman Cole Wagner. In the seventh inning, it was too little too late for the Pride as a run came across to score to put Hofstra on the scoreboard. Georgia led 20-1 after seven innings.
Lost in Georgia’s offensive explosion was the masterful pitching performance for Sullivan, the sophomore out of Marist who went seven innings with eight strikeouts. A second homer on the day for McAllister continued to extend the Georgia lead to 24-1 in the top of the ninth. The Bulldogs will now advance to face North Carolina. The Tar Heels were the No. 10 overall seed and were upset by VCU 4-3. The Bulldogs will need two wins on Sunday to advance to Monday's regional final against VCU. The Bulldogs' attempt to climb out of the loser’s bracket will begin at 1 p.m. versus North Carolina on ESPN Plus.
