Nearly 250 years ago, the “shot heard round the world” at Lexington and Concord started the American Revolution.
On Saturday night, UFC fans around the world witnessed the “kick heard round the world.”
In the main event, Leon Edwards snapped Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s 15-fight win streak in the UFC and 19-fight win streak overall. Although Edwards looked improved as a fighter, landing a takedown in the first round, Usman was the superior mixed martial artist for much of the fight, mixing up his striking and takedowns exceptionally well.
Going into the fifth round up on the scorecards, Usman could’ve just coasted to victory. The champion decided to keep moving forward and push the pace of the fight. In hindsight, this strategy did not work out as with just 59 seconds left, Edwards stole victory from the jaws of defeat landing a right head kick to become the undisputed UFC Welterweight Champion.
In terms of the stakes involved, Edwards’ head kick knockout over Usman will likely go down as the greatest head kick knockouts in UFC History. With the knockout, Edwards made history on two fronts, becoming the first Jamaican born UFC Champion and the second fighter out of England to become champion.
In his post-fight interview, Edwards had a message for his doubters, the newly crowned champion said “look at me now! We can win a belt from the UK!”
UFC president Dana White spoke to the media about the stunning upset post fight saying “that’s how crazy the sport is. It’s what makes this sport mixed martial arts the greatest sport in the world. You can sit through four rounds and four minutes and that can happen in a fight. Anything can happen in this sport.”
White also said that he would like for the potential trilogy between Edwards and Usman to take place in London.
In the co-main event bout between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, both men gave a performance worthy of the fight of the night bonus. Costa controlled the majority of the fight with his powerful striking and takedowns. With that being said, the 41-year-old former champion Rockhold had his moments, with multiple submission attempts, as well as landing four consecutive question mark kicks to the body of Costa.
In the waning seconds of the fight, Rockhold reversed a takedown attempt by Costa and assumed top position. Unfortunately for Rockhold, his cardio abandoned him in this fight and he had no gas left in the tank by the end.
With the victory, the future is unclear for Costa as Saturday’s victory was his last fight on his current contract with UFC. If the Brazilian decides to resign with the UFC, he could be a fixture in the top five of the Middleweight division for years to come. As for Rockhold, the veteran laid his gloves down and retired from the sport. Rockhold told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview, “I’ve been through a lot the last few years. I can’t do this anymore, I’m old. I gave it my all.”
Legends continued to fall in Salt Lake City as Merab Dvalishvili defeated the "King of Rio" José Aldo. Dvalishvili blitzed Aldo and controlled him up against the fence in the clinch. Dvalishvili was relentless in his pursuit of takedowns, attempting 16. Despite being unsuccessful in his takedown attempts, Dvalishvili’s clinch control was vital to earning a victory, as Aldo’s striking was neutralized.
Now, likely out of the title picture, there are still some intriguing fights that could be on the table for Aldo. For Dvalishvili, the future in the 135-pound weight class is complicated. Not due to a lack of an ability to compete for a title, but because of an unwillingness to fight the champion. The champion at Bantamweight is Dvalishvili’s best friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling. Dvalishvili has discussed moving down to 125 pounds to avoid fighting Sterling. Wherever the future takes Dvalishvili, the Georgian will have success.
In Saturday night’s featured prelim at heavyweight, the veteran, Marcin Tybura handed Alexander Romanov his first loss. The victory for Tybura, came in comeback fashion after being taken down twice in the first round. Another noteworthy performance came in the first fight of the night, as Victor Almirano earned his first UFC victory in knockout fashion against Daniel da Silva.
Financially, Saturday night was a lucrative one for the UFC. The company had a gate of $4.3 million, an arena record. The company continued to dominate 2022, recording its 23rd consecutive sellout. After a week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns for its first ever show in Paris on September 3, headlined by a Heavyweight title contender bout between Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane.
