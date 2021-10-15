MOBILE, Ala. – Junior Lena Balck headed in a game-tying goal in the 87th minute as the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team earned a 2-2 draw at the University of Mobile (Ala.) on Thursday night.
After falling behind 2-1 in the 81st minute, the Grizzlies (8-5-1) turned up the heat on the Rams by sending more players on the attack in the offensive zone. Balck, a defender, took advantage of the opportunity and found the back of the net to tie the match at 2-2 with less than three minutes left in regulation.
This was the second straight match that Balck has scored a goal.
GGC took a 1-0 halftime lead in the 32nd minute on the first goal of the season from sophomore Maria Rivera.
Mobile (1-10-2) answered with goals in the 66th minute from Alexis Knott and the go-ahead goal from Anakah Madril in the 81st minute.
Thursday’s match marked the first overtime contest for the Grizzlies this season.
GGC outshot the Rams by a 19-14 margin, including six shots on goal. Junior Addie Adame recorded a match-high six shots.
“We showed heart by coming back," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "Both teams had chances in overtime. Overall, it was a fair result. We sent everybody into the box trying to get the tying goal. The girls competed and Lena was able to score the goal we needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.