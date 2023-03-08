COVINGTON — During a Legends car race last February at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Emily Arenas dislocated her shoulder.
Did she quit? No.
She popped her shoulder back in and not only finished the heat race, but came in third.
In January of this year, she had a hard wreck at Charlotte Motor Speedway but CT scans and X-rays came back OK and she was cleared to get back to racing.
“Danger has never been a fear for me in racing,” she said. “As soon as I wreck I’m always, even if I have a broken arm, I’m asking how my car’s doing and just ready to get back in my car.”
And it’s with that determination that she hopes to advance in Legends car racing, move up to Pro Late Models and ultimately make it in NASCAR.
“I want to get into the Cup series and my dream goal is to be a Cup Series champion,” the George Walton Academy junior said during a recent interview in Covington. “As soon as I get to where I want to be in Legends I want to race Pro Late Models and hopefully get to the Truck Series and work my way up from there.”
Even if those plans don’t plan out, she still wants to be involved in the business side of racing as she plans to pursue a motorsports management degree.
Arenas started Legends racing last year in the Chargers Division (a classification for first-year drivers) and notched eight wins in 36 races.
“I think I did really good for my first year but there’s definitely stuff I need to improve on and stuff I still need to learn to get better but I think it was overall a good season,” she said. “I need to work on maintaining the same line every lap because that’s important to stay at the top and something that I had to learn recently is to control my anger on the track (after being passed) but it’s still something that I’m working on but I’ve had recent events that’s helped me get through that.”
This year, she moved up to the Semi-Pro Division.
“My goal for this year is to become better as an overall driver I’m racing with a whole level of drivers,” she said. “It’s very different from who I raced last year. They’re very good and they have all these skills they have learned that I haven’t learned yet and I just want to learn from them and work my way up to the top.”
Legends cars are 5/8th scale reproductions of classic cars from the 1930s and 1940s. The Legends program at Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a stepping stone for many past and current NASCAR drivers such as 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Reed Sorenson, David Ragan, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Austin Hill, Mason Massey, Corey Heim, Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Hailie Deegan and many others.
“Legends cars are very hard to drive,” she said. “A lot of people say they are the hardest to drive but I like that because as soon as you master how to drive a Legend car, you can pretty much race any car and that’s what they’re created for. It teaches you handling; it’s really a great experience.”
Even before getting into a race car, she was no stranger to racing as her grandfather Gustavo Arenas is the longtime business manager for NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez. That relationship has been invaluable for the teen driver as Suarez has mentored her along the way.
“He’s there for me when I need him,” she said. “I can call him, text him and also (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver) Ben Rhodes has also been there for me if I ever need help or advice.”
Arenas also credits both her grandfather and her father Nick for the support they are giving her throughout her racing journey. Last year, her father and grandfather established 3Gen Motorsports based in Social Circle.
“I think family is really important in racing,” she said. “Our team is like a big family. My family has helped me a lot along the way. My grandfather is the one who got me into racing and my grandfather and father are always there for me at the races and they’re always there for me with everything and helping me, opening my eyes on what I need to get better on. I wouldn’t be where I am without my family.”
Earlier this season, Arenas got another boost to her racing career as she received a sponsorship from Worldwide Express and WWEX Racing.
“It’s amazing,” she said of the sponsorship. “I’m so grateful for it. I have these teammates up in NASCAR and it’s an amazing opportunity that I’m lucky to have and I’m very grateful. At this level, Legends were created to be an affordable car but even then it’s very expensive and to be able to travel and race as much as we can and you need the money to do that and that’s where the sponsorship comes in.”
WWEX is the full-season sponsor of Carson Hocevar, who races for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series and also provides sponsorships for Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain in the Cup Series.
“That’s been huge for her,” Nick Arenas said of the sponsorship. “To be partners with Danny and Ross and Carson Hocevar. Unlike most sponsorships, they cultivate a family. All through it all, they talk to each other and help each other … it’s been a huge blessing.”
While Arenas is definitely focused on racing, she is a young woman of many interests and talents. She’s on the tennis team at George Walton and participates in archery.
She also is an artist, plays guitar (the first two songs she learned from her father were Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”), is in the National Honor Society and Beta Club and has not gotten a B in school since kindergarten.
“I feel like with everything I do I bring racing into it,” she said. “Even at school if I have a problem, I will think of it in a racing way and it helps me figure it out.”
“The way she balances all those things is amazing,” her father said.
One thing she did give up was cheerleading as she now prefers racing instead.
“As a father seeing her race, I would almost rather her go back to cheerleading but I don’t think there’s the possibility of that happening again,” Nick Arenas said. “I don’t think those hairbows will come back again.”
