Legendary NFL coach Don Shula died Monday at the age of 90, the Miami Dolphins announced Monday.
Shula, the NFL's all-time wins leader who led the Dolphins to the league's only undefeated season, died "peacefully at his home,” according to the Dolphins in a statement. The 1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee joins George Halas as the only coaches to win more than 300 games in the NFL.
"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the club announced in a social media post. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike."
Shula’s 347 wins are the most in NFL history, but he is perhaps best known as head coach of the league’s only unbeaten team. His 1972 Dolphins finished 17-0 after a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII.
Miami also won Super Bowl VIII the following season, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. He led the Dolphins to five Super Bowls, coming up short in Super Bowl VI (24-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys), Super Bowl XVII (27-17 to the Washington Redskins) and Super Bowl XIX (38-16 to the San Francisco 49ers).
Shula also reached Super Bowl III — the first title game called the Super Bowl — as head coach of the Baltimore Colts, who lost 16-7 to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. He became Colts head coach at 33, making him the youngest NFL head coach at the time.
His final NFL season was 1995, capping a career of 33 years as an NFL head coach, including 26 with the Dolphins. His overall record is 347-173-6.
He also was an NFL defensive back for seven seasons, intercepting 21 passes for Cleveland, Baltimore and Washington.
Shula’s sons Mike (Broncos quarterbacks coach) and David (Bengals head coach 1992-96) also followed him into NFL coaching. David is now wide receivers coach at Dartmouth, where he played college football.
