Mike Hurst, a longtime Georgia State baseball coach and a staple in the metro Atlanta baseball community, has passed away after suffering a stroke.
Hurst lived in the Gwinnett area and attended Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula.
The only person in Georgia State baseball history to have his number retired, Hurst came to the Panther program in 1992 as an assistant coach when the University reinstated a program that had been dormant for five years. He served as interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 1993 season and then was elevated to head coach beginning in 1994.
He went on to compile 293 wins in 13-plus seasons as his programs recorded multiple wins over top 25 opponents. The 2000 season might have been his most special as the Panthers knocked off four ranked opponents during the season before making arguably their best run in the TAAC Tournament.
Hurst was inducted into the Georgia State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 two years after being inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame Class of 2014.
Hurst has spent most of his life involved with baseball in the Atlanta area. He graduated from Cross Keys High School and then played collegiately at Mercer University-Atlanta where he was an NAIA all-region selection. After a stint as a high school coach in Maryland, he returned to his native state in 1990 as an assistant coach at DeKalb Community College (now Georgia Perimeter) before joining the GSU staff.
"As great as Mike Hurst was a baseball coach and teacher of the game, he was an even better person," Georgia State baseball head coach Brad Stromdahl said. "For nearly the last 30 years, he was an incredible ambassador for our baseball program. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carol and his family."
He is survived by his wife Carol.
