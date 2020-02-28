LAWRENCEVILLE — With high school coaches and athletes from all around the Gwinnett County area sprinkled in the crowd, a college football legend spoke.
Former West Virginia and Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden spoke at North Metro Baptist Church Thursday night as part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Gwinnett County Banquet. The event was a fundraiser, and event emcee Curt Bazemore estimated between 200 and 250 people were in attendance.
“I’ve seen the impact on the lives of not only coaches, but kids (through FCA),” Bazemore said. “I’ve been involved since college. But just like (regional director) Dicky Clark said, it takes fuel to run the engine. And that’s what this event does. It gets the word out there. Hopefully people want to get involved, but also want to donate the finances.”
Bowden was interviewed by Frank Cox, who has been a pastor at the church since 1980. Cox and Bowden spent 40 minutes discussing everything from how he met his wife of over 70 years at a church in Birmingham, Ala., to how he thought his 1999 championship team resembled that of the 2019 LSU Tigers. He even recalled his little known days coaching at South Georgia College when he was asked about being second to Joe Paterno in all-time wins.
“I actually had more wins than he had,” Bowden laughed. “Because I coached at South Georgia College, they don’t count that. That’s 22 more wins. And I had 12 taken away from me where I didn’t do anything wrong. If I had those 12 back then I have 411, and Joe’s got 409.”
The joking mode in Bowden’s quote was emblematic of the night, a celebration of his coaching career and of FCA. And the celebrations went both ways, as Bowden received a surprise before his interview opened up.
Seven players who spent time playing for Bowden emerged from behind the stage to surprise their former head coach before the interview started, including former Atlanta Falcons Bobby Butler and Tom Pridemore. All seven players individually embraced Bowden on stage before finding seats in the crowd for the interview with Cox.
“I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity,” Butler said to Bowden. “I was in your first recruiting class at Florida State. When you recruited me, I weighed 145 pounds.”
And Bowden wasn’t the only coach who spoke. Before the two-time national champion did, the head coach of the 2017 Class AAAAAAA football champions did the same. North Gwinnett’s Bill Stewart stood at the podium and delivered a 20-minute speech about FCA, and how it has impacted him along his coaching journey. The FCA camps were a big focal point of his words, speaking to the positive impacts they have had on several of his teams and individual players over the years, and even in his own family.
“That’s the one thing that stayed constant,” Stewart said in his speech on the camps. “My son didn’t want to leave Mill Creek when I first told him about North Gwinnett. He was like ‘Forget you, I ain’t leaving’ but he went to his FCA family. That’s who he went back to. He went to a couple of those guys who have coaches and families, he went there and got through that. We were fortunate enough to win a state championship together.”
It was a huge night for FCA and everyone who attended, and it’s a night that Bazemore is hoping can help lead to even more opportunities down the road. If the stories from Bowden and Stewart weren’t enough, he knows how impactful FCA can be on young lives, and what it can mean to have a football icon like Bowden present at the events.
“One of the main messages is the impact it can have,” Bazemore said. “Hopefully we’re going to be able to do more and more of these things. Every time something like this has gone on, particularly with Coach Bowden, I find myself saying 'I wish there was a way we could send this out to the whole county, to the whole state, to the whole Southeast.’ People hear that, and he’s powerful.”
