Cecil Morris, one of the most successful head football coaches in Gwinnett history, died Wednesday after an extended illness, his family announced on social media. He was 84.
Morris, who lived in Cumming, is the all-time wins leader at Duluth, where the field at the high school stadium is named in his honor. He went 150-82-7 and won seven region championships as the Wildcats’ head coach from 1970-1990, and won 163 games overall counting stints as head coach at Reidsville and Jeff Davis.
To put his success in perspective, he posted 150 wins in 21 seasons at Duluth. According to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records, the Wildcats’ other head coaches have a total of 131 wins in 43 seasons. His 1973, 1975 and 1980 teams each finished as state runner-up.
“(Morris) was just a good guy, not only a good coach, but he looked after people,” said Bill Knox, a 1976 Duluth graduate who played football for Morris. “In my four years there, we played for two state championships. … He was a father figure to a lot of us, just a good guy. I really enjoyed my time playing for him. He put Duluth on the map for football. There wasn’t much before that.”
Morris also coached a number of talented players at Duluth, most notably 1980 Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, who starred at South Carolina after high school.
"If it wasn’t for him, I would be back in Atlanta, a nobody," said Rogers, who now works for South Carolina. "He helped me out a lot. He showed me the way to start earning my grades, getting my grades, doing what I was supposed to do so I could play football. ... He was a great man. He helped so many people, people of color at Duluth High School. He turned them around and had them going in the right direction. He will be awfully missed. I miss him already."
The Touchdown Club of Gwinnett presents the Cecil Morris Award annually to an all-county caliber player whose season was cut short by injury.
“Coach Morris was so much more than just your football coach, he genuinely got to know every member on the team, their family situation and showed care for your contributions to society after graduation,” said Erik Richards, one of Morris’ former players who is now selection committee recruiting coordinator for the All-American Bowl. “I got to see him on both ends when we made state championship runs in ’80 and ’83, and when we didn't even qualify for the playoffs in ’81 and ’82. He was the same mentor all the way, though. He was a large part of why I made football my passion and eventually my career.”
