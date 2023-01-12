NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Mich.

 Sean Gardner/Getty Images for NASCAR

Two decades of competition, 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy and a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series titles to his name, driver Kevin Harvick announced Thursday that he will retire from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season, leaving an important and long-lasting impact on the sport that reaches well beyond the driver’s seat.

Harvick’s arrival into NASCAR’s big leagues in 2001 represented a huge career opportunity for the young Californian but came with the emotional and daunting responsibility to follow the late legend Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing. Then 25-year-old answered that big-time challenge winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race in Earnhardt’s car only three weeks after Earnhardt’s passing and Harvick being tabbed to drive the car (the team’s Chevrolet number changed from No. 3 to No. 29).

