Winder-Barrow baseball will host an evening with legendary coach Ron Polk on March 9 at Victor Lord Rec Center in Winder.
Polk, a 2018 Southeastern Conference Legend, won over 1,300 games and is the only coach to take three different schools (Georgia Southern, Mississippi State, Georgia) to the College World Series. He also coached Team USA seven times, including twice in the Olympics.
Tickets are $10 to the event, which begins at 6 p.m. For more information, email brian.smith@barrow.k12.ga.us.
