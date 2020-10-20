Legendary Atlanta Braves trainer Dave Pursley, a member of the organization’s hall of fame, died Sunday evening, the club announced Tuesday.
Pursley joined the Braves franchise in Milwaukee and moved to Atlanta with the team in 1966. He worked with the Braves until his retirement in 2002.
During his career, he also was athletic trainer for Clemson University and for the Atlanta Chiefs pro soccer team. He is a member of numerous halls of fame, including the National Athletic Trainers Association, Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society, Southeastern Athletic Trainers Association and the Georgia Athletic Trainers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.