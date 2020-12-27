Legendary Atlanta Braves pitcher, a master of the knuckleball, Phil Niekro died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, the team announced Sunday. He was 81.
The Braves said Niekro, affectionately known as “Knucksie,” died peacefully in his sleep.
Niekro pitched 21 of his 24 MLB seasons with the Braves, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. He finished his career with 318 wins and a 3.35 ERA, and is fourth in baseball history in innings pitched, 11th in strikeouts and 16th in wins.
He also was a five-time Gold Glove winner.
“We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro,” the Braves said in a release. “Knucksie was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long lost friends. He was a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves Country, and we will forever be grateful for having him be such an important part of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Nancy, sons Philip, John and Michael, and his two grandchildren, Chase and Emma.”
Niekro, an Ohio native, signed with Milwaukee in 1958, and made his MLB debut six years later before anchoring the Braves’ starting rotation for decades. He pitched in a franchise-record 740 games, and still holds or shares 12 other Atlanta career records. He also ranks second in franchise history in games started (595), innings pitched (4,622 2/3), shutouts (43) and strikeouts (2,912), and is third in wins (268), fifth in complete games (226) and 10th in ERA (3.20).
“Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB.com. "In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil’s 5,404 innings. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to Cooperstown.
“But even more than his signature pitch and trademark durability, Phil will be remembered as one of our game’s most genial people. He always represented his sport extraordinarily well, and he will be deeply missed. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Phil’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout his life in our National Pastime.”
Beginning with his first full major-league season in 1967, when he posted the majors lowest ERA (1.87), Niekro went 14 consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins and 200 innings, a stretch that didn’t end until the strike-shortened 1981 season. In three of those years, Niekro won at least 20 games, and he led the National League in wins in 1974 (20) and 1979 (21). He won a career-high 23 games in 1969 for a NL West championship team — the franchise’s first since relocating from Milwaukee in 1966. He finished as the 1969 NL Cy Young runner-up to Tom Seaver, one of five top-six Cy Young finishes in his career.
On Aug. 5, 1973, Niekro tossed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history in a win over the Padres. He had a 268-230 record in a Braves uniform, and had his No. 35 jersey retired by Atlanta in 1984. He was inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 1999.
The Braves also honored him by annually presenting the Phil Niekro Award to the top minor league pitcher in the organization. The right-hander spent the final four years of his pro career with the Yankees (1984-85), Indians (1986-87) and Blue Jays (1987). He won his 300th career game in 1985, when he was 46, with the Blue Jays. His 121 wins after age 40 are an MLB record. He had a 3.84 ERA after turning 40, and made the final appearance of his career on Sept. 27, 1987 after rejoining the Braves for the end of his final season. He retired at 48.
In lieu of flowers, the Niekro family has asked for any donations to be directed to the Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center at 603 Washington Street SW in Gainesville, GA, 30501.
