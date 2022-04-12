BEAUFORT, S.C. — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Lea McFadden tied two single-game program records as the Grizzlies swept a road softball doubleheader Tuesday afternoon against USC Beaufort (S.C.) by 13-10 and 5-3 scores.
McFadden collected five hits and reached base six times in the extra-inning thriller first game. She became the sixth player to record five hits in a game and first since the 2015 season. McFadden also tied the program record with three doubles in the contest.
GGC (28-14) scored in seven of its eight offensive innings and led 7-3 after a two-run fifth inning. USC Beaufort (18-20) rebounded to grab an 8-7 lead behind a five-run bottom of the fifth frame.
The visitors quickly answered with junior Sydney Pelaez tying the contest, 8-8, with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning. Then, McFadden delivered a two-run single to right field to gain a 10-8 lead.
USC Beaufort got a pair of run-scoring singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings.
That’s when McFadden came up clutch again for the Grizzlies. She drove in a pair of runs with her third double of the contest and later scored on a sacrifice fly from junior Brooke Parker.
The Grizzlies tallied a season-high 19 hits as the teams combined for 36 hits in the thrilling back-and-forth game.
In the second outing, a throwing error following a base hit from McFadden scored two runs in the opening inning. Sophomore Lani Trent hit a sacrifice fly to bring home senior Piper Wagner in the third inning. Wagner added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning before concluding her strong offensive day with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
For the day, McFadden went 7-for-9 with five RBI and three runs scored to lead GGC’s 26-hit offensive attack. Wagner recorded four hits and Pelaez tallied three hits in the opener.
“We responded when needed," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We were aggressive on the bases and at the plate in picking up two wins. Lea was dialed in today and hit the ball really hard each time she was at the plate. It was fun to watch. Usually the winning team outslugs the opponent and that’s what happened as we got three runs in the eighth. Then, we played good defense in the second game."
