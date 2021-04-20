DACULA — Layton Glisson had five goals and two assists Tuesday in the fourth-ranked Hebron Christian girls soccer team’s 11-1 win over George Walton in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Malia Melton had two goals and two assists, and Cambry Holland had four assists for the Lions, who host 10th-ranked Pinecrest next week in the second round.
Hebron, which led 7-0 at halftime, also got a goal and an assist each from Jules Steele and Emma Martin, goals from Addie Martin and Abby Jackson and an assist from Mikayla Trapp.
