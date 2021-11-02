urgent Lawrenceville Youth Athletic Association Football/Cheerleading sets annual meeting From Staff Reports Nov 2, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawrenceville Youth Athletic Association Football/Cheerleading will host its annual end of the season meeting and elections on Dec. 12. The meeting is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rhodes Jordan Park, located at 100 E. Crogan Street in Lawrenceville. Recommended for you +10 PHOTOS: Peachtree Ridge swimmer Tyler Schroeder Photos: Nicole Seitz Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 