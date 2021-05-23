Lawrenceville resident Steffen Walker was named to the Atlanta United Special Olympics Unified Team, which celebrated its fifth season with a signing ceremony Saturday that included former United players and founding Unified Team ambassadors Mark Bloom and Greg Garza.
The Unified Team, launched in 2017, is part of MLS Works’ collaboration with the Special Olympics to form the Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Exchange Program, which unites individuals with and without intellectual special needs as members of one team to promote an environment of social inclusion through soccer.
The Unified Team trains weekly at United’s training facility with frequent visits from Atlanta players, including 2021 ambassadors Brad Guzan and Santiago Sosa.
