Lawrenceville resident Jin Chung won the Georgia Section Assistant PGA Professional Championship on Monday at The Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee, and his victory resulted in another big reward.
Chung, from Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, was one of three Georgia Section PGA Professionals to qualify for the 44th Assistant PGA Professional Championship, scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Chung’s winning total was 8-under-par 136 — he shot back-to-back 68s — gave him a three-stroke victory over Gainesville’s Greg Edwards, who shot 70 and 69. Edwards, from East Lake Golf Club, and Luke James of Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club, also qualified with Chung for the national championships.
James (3-under 141, 70-71) tied with Buford resident J.P. Griffin (73-68) of Capital City Club for third place. James earned the final qualifying spot and Griffin is the first alternate.
The Assistant PGA Professional Championship brings together a field of 132 contestants representing the PGA of America’s 41 nationwide sections and features a total purse of $150,000.
